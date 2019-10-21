Athens:
This week at the Spalding Memorial Library we will have programs for all ages!
Miss Jess will be taking the library out into the community three times this week. She will visit Discover the World at 9 a.m. on the 22nd. On the 23rd, she will be visiting Pre-K Counts at 9 a.m. and Kozy Kastle at 3:30 p.m. When Miss Jess goes to our community childcare centers, she takes a little bit of the library to children who may not otherwise make it to story time. She brings books to read aloud, a craft, and, for some, a small rotating collection of library books to be borrowed for two weeks. It is our hope that we will inspire a love of reading and lifelong learning in as many children in our community as possible.
On Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m., the Threads group meets. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group. Advice is often given on different techniques. Those wishing to learn a new skill are welcome to come in for help.
This Tuesday we will also be hosting Kids Crafts here at the library for all ages, this week’s theme for crafts is Halloween! Stop by from 3-4:30 p.m.!
We will also have Social Gaming Club on Wednesday night in our conference room from 5-7 p.m. Ages 10-110 are welcome for this program. Yes, 110! We encourage all ages to join this exciting group. Bring along your favorite games! Gameplay will be based on participants’ preferences each week.
Thursday the 24th of October, the library will be hosting an intergenerational event at Sayre Healthcare. Becky will bring Halloween-inspired books and crafts, as well as coloring pages. Come out to enjoy some fun with the residents!
Our 1 p.m. Book Club will meet on the 24th of October and is currently reading “Sworn to Silence” and our 6 p.m. Book Club will be reading “The Zookeeper’s Wife” next month. For more information or to join the club, contact Meaghann at (570) 888-7117.
Our annual Christmas Market is coming up on Nov. 30 and we are looking for vendors. If you are interested in participating, give Meaghann a call at (570) 888-7117.
There will be excitement during both story times on Friday, Oct. 25, as the Puppet Theatre will be performing! Storytime will be Halloween themed this week! Join us for stories, songs, and a craft!
We’ll see you soon at the library!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.