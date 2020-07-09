Abby Elizabeth Wiles has graduated from West Chester University. She received her Bachelor of Science Degree in nutrition/dietetics in May.
She graduated Summa cum laude with a GPA of 3.838.
Wiles will begin an internship with Morrison’s Healthcare in Scranton, Pa. in September. This will allow her to pursue her master’s degree, which she hopes to earn in the near future.
Abby graduated from Athens Area High School in 2016 and is the daughter of Ron and Theresa Wiles of Athens.
