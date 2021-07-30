LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – Lock Haven University congratulates the spring 2021 graduates on receiving their academic degrees. The 143rd spring commencement ceremonies were held in-person for graduate students on May 7 and undergraduate students on May 8. All Class of 2021 ceremonies were held at Charlotte Smith Field. The following local students earned degrees:
Shane Colegrove of Athens graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration dual major .
Mae McGrath of Athens graduated Summa cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and an Associate of Arts in Business Administration.
Students who graduated with honors indicates that the recipient has earned a grade point average of 3.50 and higher. Degrees are officially granted after the university certifies completion of all academic requirements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.