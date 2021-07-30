LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – Lock Haven University congratulates the spring 2021 graduates on receiving their academic degrees. The 143rd spring commencement ceremonies were held in-person for graduate students on May 7 and undergraduate students on May 8. All Class of 2021 ceremonies were held at Charlotte Smith Field. The following local students earned degrees:

Shane Colegrove of Athens graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration dual major .

Mae McGrath of Athens graduated Summa cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and an Associate of Arts in Business Administration.

Students who graduated with honors indicates that the recipient has earned a grade point average of 3.50 and higher. Degrees are officially granted after the university certifies completion of all academic requirements.

Load comments