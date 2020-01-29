Erin Ciavardini, son of John and Tammy Ciavardini of Sayre, has been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at St. John Fisher College in Rochester, N.Y.

Ciavardini is a freshman who is a majoring in nursing.

To be eligible for the dean’s list at St. John Fisher College, a student must have attained at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester.

