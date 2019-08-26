CORNING – The Rockwell Museum will host “An Evening with Art Spiegelman” as part of its 2019 Lecture Series on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at the Corning Museum of Glass Auditorium, 1 Museum Way, Corning. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The lecture and question and answer session will be held from 7-8:30 p.m.
Art Spiegelman has almost single-handedly brought comic books out of the toy closet and onto the literature shelves. In 1992, he won the Pulitzer Prize for his masterful Holocaust narrative Maus – which portrayed Jews as mice and Nazis as cats. Maus II continued the remarkable story of his parents’ survival of the Nazi regime and their lives later in America. His comics are best known for their shifting graphic styles, formal complexity and controversial content. Spiegelman will discuss Maus and its place in current global conversations during his presentation.
“The Rockwell Museum is thrilled to welcome Art Spiegelman to Corning to discuss his seminal work, Maus, one of the graphic novels that propelled the literary form into the mainstream,” said Rockwell Museum Executive Director Brian Lee Whisenhunt. “As both the artist and writer, Spiegelman produced an innovative narrative that feels fresh almost 30 years later. His powerful story has sustained its ability to reach people with the important message of the horrors of the Holocaust and repercussions experienced by his family. With the bold re-emergence of nationalism, racism, antisemitism and xenophobia both domestically and internationally, a contemporary understanding of the lessons of Maus are again tantamount to the continuation of both our democracy and freedom.”
The Spiegelman lecture is the last in The Rockwell’s 2019 Lecture Series. The event is free for Rockwell members, $10 for students and $20 for general admission attendees. Advance registration is recommended. To register, or for more information on this and other upcoming Rockwell events, visit https://rockwellmuseum.org/events/an-evening-with-art-spiegelman/.
