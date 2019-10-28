ATHENS TOWNSHIP – Jane Lane of Waverly and Donna Detrick of Sayre were the winners at the Valley Bridge Club’s Monday night bridge game, held on Sept. 16 in Athens Township.
Dan Gerhart of Rome Township was the winner at the Valley Bridge Club’s Tuesday afternoon bridge game, held on Sept. 17 in Athens Township. Donna Detrick and Jeffrey Dann of Athens Township were tied for second place.
The Valley Bridge Club, located between Elmira, Lockhart, and Westbrook streets in Athens Township (Sayre), offers bridge lessons and duplicate bridge games. Call Jeffrey Dann at (570) 888-6311 or e-mail ValleyBridgeClub@yahoo.com for details. Free beginners’ lessons are available.
