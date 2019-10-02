ATHENS TOWNSHIP – Jeffrey Dann of Athens Township was the winner at the Valley Bridge Club’s Tuesday afternoon bridge game held on Sept. 3 in Athens Township. Donna Detrick of Sayre and Joan Gustin of Towanda were tied for second place.

Seamus O’Hanrahan of Towanda was the winner at the Valley Bridge Club’s Tuesday afternoon bridge game held on Sept. 10 in Athens Township. Sherry Spencer of Athens, Chuck Campbell of Ulster, and Donna Detrick were all tied for second place.

The Valley Bridge Club, located between Elmira, Lockhart and Westbrook streets in Athens Township, offers bridge lessons and duplicate bridge games. Beginner lessons are free. Call Jeffrey Dann at (570) 888-6311 or e-mail to ValleyBridgeClub@yahoo.com for more information.

Load comments