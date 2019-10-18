Datebooks
WAVERLY FREE LIBRARY will hold a Writing Workshop/Poetry Reading on Saturday, Oct. 19 at the library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly, with poet Craig Czury. All are welcome; free. Writing workshop at noon and poetry reading at 3:30 p.m. Those interested in attending are asked to call the library at (607) 565-9341.
SPALDING MEMORIAL LIBRARY in Athens will be closed on Friday, Oct. 18 for staff training.
SAYRE PUBLIC LIBRARY will be closed Friday, Oct. 18 for a system-wide staff training. The library will resume regular hours on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 8:30 a.m.
BRADFORD COUNTY LIBRARY will be closed Friday, Oct. 18 for staff training day.
MATHER MEMORIAL LIBRARY in Ulster will be closed Friday, Oct. 18 so that staff may attend a training day. The library will resume its regular operating hours of 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19.
GUTHRIE POST-CONCUSSION SUPPORT GROUP will meet Sunday, Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. in the 4 Blue Conference Room located on the 4th floor of the Guthrie Medical Group in Sayre. Guest speaker is Brady Liechty, current teacher at Athens Area High School, talking about his concussion history and dealing with post-concussion syndrome. The group is free and all are welcome. For more information, contact Steven Hicks, MS, ATC by email at Steven.Hicks@guthrie.org or visit the group’s Facebook page, Twin Tiers Sports Post-Concussion Support Group.
12&12 STUDY GROUP (AA), 8 p.m. Thursdays, Methodist Church, Second Street, Ulster.
CLEAN & CRAZY (NA) meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Cafe, 359 Broad St., Waverly. Use side entrance.
LIVING SOBER (MICA GROUP) (AA), MENTALLY ILL-CHEMICALLY ADDICTED, meets Thursday at 8 p.m. at 700 S. Main St., Athens (Trinity Episcopal Church Parsonage, across from the church).
IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP (AA), 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS has a toll-free hotline for help. Local residents can call 1 (800) 233-3840.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.