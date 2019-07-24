OWEGO – Tioga Opportunities, Inc. is pleased to announce that the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program is underway. This program puts coupons that can be used at area farmers’ markets into the hands of low-income older adults, helping them to maintain or improve their nutritional health.
If you are 60 years of age or older and have a monthly income of $1,926 or less for a one-person household (or $2,607 or less for a two-person household), you qualify for a booklet of coupons worth $20. Each eligible individual in a household is able to receive a booklet of coupons.
Coupons will be available at the following times and locations on a first come, first served basis:
Thursday, July 25 at Spencer Food Cupboard, 70 North Main St., Spencer, from 9-10 a.m.
Tuesday, July 30 at Inspire S-VE Community and Fitness Center, 57 East Tioga St., Spencer, from 12-1 p.m.
Wednesday, July 31 at Waverly Free Library, Elizabeth Street, Waverly, from 3-4 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 1 at Tioga Opportunities, Inc., Nichols site, 139 Roki Blvd., Nichols, from 1-3 p.m.
The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program coupon booklets will also be available at Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday through Friday. Booklets must be picked up in person and will be available on a first come, first served basis while supplies last. For more information, please call (607) 687-4120, ext. 324.
If you are a farmer or farmers’ market and would like more information about becoming authorized to accept Farmers’ Market coupons, please contact the Department of Agriculture & Markets at 1 (800) 554-4501.
