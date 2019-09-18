TROY – Congratulations are in order for the American Girl Dolls getting married in three different scenes from the Civil War era at the 2019 Pennsylvania Heritage Festival in Troy on Sept. 21 and 22. The festival will be held at the Heritage Village and Farm Museum, Route 14, Troy.
The display includes a lovely, blonde southern belle bride with her dashing Confederate bridegroom; a stunning dark-haired Northern debutante bride and her gallant Union officer bridegroom; and a daring slave couple’s wedding in their acceptable custom of “jumping the broom.”
Each year the Roseville Ladies strive to complement some segment of the PA Heritage Festival. This year the Ladies and their American Girl Dolls will present for your viewing pleasure and education displays in conjunction with an actual Civil War period wedding to take place in the little church on the Heritage Festival grounds.
American Girl Dolls easily lend themselves to this identifiable period in American history: Union blue and Confederate grey uniforms, hooped skirts over yards and yards of fabric, and slaves intent on living the best that could be managed even with weddings. What did “jumping the broom” mean? Brooms were waved over the heads of marrying couples to ward off spirits. The couple would often jump over the broom at the end of the ceremony symbolizing the wife’s commitment or willingness to clean the courtyard of the new home she had joined signifying their entrance into a new life creating a new family by “sweeping away” their former single lives. Obviously, the northern and southern weddings take place early in the Civil War, given that bridegrooms eventually became sparse on both sides. The scenes depict weddings before the emancipation.
We think you will enjoy the historical presentation of beautiful period wedding dresses, carefully coiffed brides, basic Civil War uniforms on male dolls new to the American Girl Doll collection, and beautifully dressed wedding guests. Do join us on Sept. 21 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. or Sept. 22 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.