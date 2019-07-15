Jaimie Hand recently graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in California. Ms. Hand graduated with an Associate of Arts Degree in Merchandise Product Development.

Jaimie is the daughter of James and Catherine Hand of Waverly.

Ms. Hand graduated from Waverly High School and the Southern Tier BOCES Fashion Program in 2017.

She resides in Los Angeles, Calif., and is currently an Assistant Designer at Strategic Partners Inc.

