Datebooks
SAYRE ELKS LODGE ANNUAL MEMORIAL SERVICE to honor the memory of those members who have passed away this year, will be held Sunday, Dec. 1, starting at 2 p.m. at the Elks Lodge. Friends and family members are encouraged to attend.
SAYRE PUBLIC LIBRARY will be closed Friday, Nov. 29 for the Thanksgiving holiday. The library will reopen for regular hours, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 30.
WAVERLY FREE LIBRARY will be closed Friday, Nov. 29, but will be open regular hours on Saturday, Nov. 30.
BRADFORD COUNTY LIBRARY will be closed Friday, Nov. 29 and Saturday, Nov. 30. The library will reopen on Monday, Dec. 2 at 8 a.m.
PA CAREERLINK BRADFORD/SULLIVAN COUNTIES will be closed Friday, Nov. 29 in observance of Thanksgiving. The office will reopen Monday, Dec. 2 at 8:30 a.m.
