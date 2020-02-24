Krause

Born to Dominique and Matthew Krause of Elmira, N.Y., a son, Maddox Jacob, on Feb. 11, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Lattimer/Davidson

Born to Megan Lattimer and William Davidson of Monroeton, a daughter, Whitney Brooke, on Feb. 11, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Raezer/Stranger

Born to Hope Raezer and Dale Stranger of Ulster, a son, Kashton Rex, on Feb. 12, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Maynard

Born to Metra and Mark Maynard of Ulster, a daughter, Reagan Rose, on Feb. 13, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Khan/Sissiqui

Born to Salwa Khan and Faraz Siddiqui of Sayre, a son, Zain, on Feb. 13, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Tunnicliff

Born to Elisha and Rowmain Tunnicliff of Barton, N.Y., a son, Hayden James, on Feb. 16, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Frisbie/LaBar

Born to Courtney Frisbie and Cameron LaBar of Spencer, N.Y., a daughter, Lyla Paisley, on Feb. 17, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Burns/Weidman

Born to Natasha Burns and William Weidman of New Albany, a son, Preston, on Feb. 17, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Johnson/Floyd

Born to Kandice Johnson and Wayne Floyd of Waverly, N.Y., a son, Liam Terry, on Feb. 18, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Load comments