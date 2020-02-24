Krause
Born to Dominique and Matthew Krause of Elmira, N.Y., a son, Maddox Jacob, on Feb. 11, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Lattimer/Davidson
Born to Megan Lattimer and William Davidson of Monroeton, a daughter, Whitney Brooke, on Feb. 11, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Raezer/Stranger
Born to Hope Raezer and Dale Stranger of Ulster, a son, Kashton Rex, on Feb. 12, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Maynard
Born to Metra and Mark Maynard of Ulster, a daughter, Reagan Rose, on Feb. 13, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Khan/Sissiqui
Born to Salwa Khan and Faraz Siddiqui of Sayre, a son, Zain, on Feb. 13, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Tunnicliff
Born to Elisha and Rowmain Tunnicliff of Barton, N.Y., a son, Hayden James, on Feb. 16, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Frisbie/LaBar
Born to Courtney Frisbie and Cameron LaBar of Spencer, N.Y., a daughter, Lyla Paisley, on Feb. 17, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Burns/Weidman
Born to Natasha Burns and William Weidman of New Albany, a son, Preston, on Feb. 17, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Johnson/Floyd
Born to Kandice Johnson and Wayne Floyd of Waverly, N.Y., a son, Liam Terry, on Feb. 18, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
