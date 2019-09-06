ATHENS – Author Tom Linthicum will be giving a book talk on his recently published book, “A Man Called Mark,” at Spalding Memorial Library in Athens on Saturday morning, Sept. 7 at 10:30 a.m. An additional, more informal talk will be held at noon at the Church of the Redeemer Parish Hall, 201 S. Wilbur Ave. in Sayre, followed by a luncheon with a (free) ticket. The public is invited to attend.
This book tells the compelling story of the Rt. Rev. Mark Dyer – an Irish Catholic boy from Manchester, N.H., Korean War veteran, Benedictine monk and then Episcopal priest, bishop and seminary professor, who became one of the most influential and beloved leaders of the American Episcopal Church and the worldwide Anglican Communion.
Linthicum will be joined in his talk by Dr. Amy Dyer, Bishop Dyer’s widow. Tickets to the luncheon can be obtained by calling (570) 888-2270.
Bishop Dyer spent many years as Bishop of the Diocese of Bethlehem, Pa., with Bradford County being the northern most county in the Diocese. St. Paul’s in Troy, Christ Church in Towanda, Trinity in Athens and Church of the Redeemer in Sayre are all within the Diocese of Bethlehem. As Bishop, Dyer established a new model of leadership, delegating administrative duties to concentrate on spiritual direction, pastoral care and establishing mission projects at every church in the diocese. Renowned as a storyteller, many of his favorite stories appear in the book, told in his own voice.
As a confidant and trusted advisor to three archbishops of Canterbury, Bishop Dyer traveled the world on behalf of the 70-million member Anglican Communion and for more than 20 years was on the front lines of the most contentious issues facing the church, including the ordination of women and gay people. He also was the co-chair of the ecumenical dialogue between the Anglican and Eastern Orthodox churches, which produced a landmark agreement after 17 years of talks. This book will be of interest to anyone who is interested in the influences of the culture upon the church and vice versa.
Published by Church Publishing Inc., the book is available at churchpublishing.org or Amazon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.