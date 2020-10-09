WAVERLY — Due to the recent increase in COVID cases in Tioga County and the entire region, the Waverly Free Library will continue with contactless curbside pickup for the time being. We share your frustration that we can’t reopen as usual, but these are unusual times and we take our role in protecting the health and safety of our patrons, and our staff and their families, very seriously. Thanks for your patience and understanding.
Until we open, our Curbside Pickup service will operate during the following times: Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday from 5-7 p.m.; and Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
Curbside service will continue to be available even after we open, and evening and Saturday hours will remain curbside only.
Due to scheduled extensive library cleaning, we will not have curbside service this Monday.
Hold requests can be made online at https://catalog.flls.org/polaris/default.aspx?ctx=67.1033.0.0.3 , or by calling during the above-listed hours. We’ll set up a pickup time so you can grab your materials and go.
During this period, the building is open only to staff. That means no public use of computers, printing or faxing, or browsing through the collection. However, the Wi-Fi is still operational, and we are happy to help find materials by phone. We understand that this is all new and different, for all of us, and we appreciate your patience.
New additions include:
Adult fiction – “Leave the World Behind” by Rumaan Alam, “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, “ The Searcher” by Tana French, “Dreaming Death” by Heather Graham, “Magic Lessons” by Alice Hoffman, “Elsewhere” by Dean Koontz, “and “Troubles in Paradise” by Elin Hilderbrand.
Adult nonfiction – “One Billion Americans: The Case for Thinking Bigger” by Matthew Yglesias, and “The Man Who Ran Washington: The Life and Times of James A. Baker III” by Peter Baker and Susan Glasser.
Large type Christian fiction – “The Joy of Falling” by Lindsay Harrel, and “Of Literature and Lattes by Katherine Reay.
Interlibrary Loan holds can now be placed, and twice-weekly deliveries have resumed.
The Waverly Free Library is located at 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. You can reach us at (607) 565-9341.
