Cole — Wilson
Julie Renee Cole and Darren James Wilson were united in marriage at Crossroads Family Ministries in Sayre, Pa., on May 18, 2019.
Julie is the daughter of Larry and Debra Cole.
Darren is the son of Robert and Stacie Wilson.
A reception at the Sayre Elks Lodge followed the ceremony.
