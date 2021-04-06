Carantouan program
Marty Borko, Carantouan Greenway naturalist, holds a prepared study skin of a mole. Borko led a hike for attendees to find out about little creatures that your cat may drag in, such as mice, moles and shrews.

BARTON – Saturday, March 20, was the first day of spring, and it did not disappoint. A group of adventurous hikers joined Carantouan Greenways naturalist Marty Borko on a guided hike all about the little creatures your cat may drag in; mainly mice, moles, and shrews. The hike was held at Carantouan Greenway’s Wildwood Reserve in the Town of Barton.

As the hike progressed throughout the trails, Marty pointed out various telltale signs left behind by these little critters. For example, bark chewed off a tree, too far up to be a deer, was determined to have been eaten by a mouse, leaving its teeth marks behind as evidence.

As the snow melted away, many discovered tunnels in the grass of their lawns. One might assume they are made by moles, but, in fact, they are made by mice. By the way, the preserve has at least five different species of mice. He showed how the multiple mouse species that inhabit the preserve can be identified by their size, length of tail, and coloration. Fun fact: a meadow mouse can have up to as many as 17 litters of pups in a season and each pup reaches reproductive maturity in only three weeks.

Science facts were interesting in their own right but the tour was illuminated with presentations of study skins he had collected previously from the preserve and prepared, giving people a chance to have an up-close look, and feel, of these little mammals.

A word that popped up several times when describing this group of inhabitants was the word fossorial. From the latin word fossa, which means “ditch,” fossorial animals refers to animals who are adapted for digging and living underground. Most fossorial animals have short tails, making it easier to back up in a tunnel if you need to.

As a result of the informative guided hike, attendees were now armed with more knowledge and able to identify what the cat dragged in.

