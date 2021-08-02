KUTZTOWN, Pa. – Kutztown University is pleased to welcome the newest members of the Golden Bear family, including both new incoming freshmen and transfer students, for the upcoming 2021 fall semester.
Local students set to attend are:
Eleanor Carroll of Athens; and Ashley Davenport of Ulster.
