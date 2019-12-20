WAVERLY – The Valley United Presbyterian Church, located at 459 Park Ave. in Waverly, invites the public to attend a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24. Pastor Sharan Knoell will conduct the service of Lessons and Carols.
A special Christmas Prelude starting at 5:15 p.m. will feature Jeanette Davis Ostrander at the organ. Jeanette recently completed her first year as Music Director at Valley United Presbyterian. She also is a Lecturer in music theory at the Ithaca College School of Music. An accomplished organist, she holds the performance portion of the Associate Degree of the American Guild of Organists and is sub-dean of the Ithaca Chapter AGO.
The organ was custom built by the Parson’s Organ Company for the Sayre Presbyterian Church and completed in 1985. In 2017, Parsons moved and installed the organ in Valley United’s church home in Waverly. Last week, several parts recently repaired in Ohio, were reinstalled and the restoration is now complete. The organ has 22 stops and a total of 1,307 pipes. On Christmas Eve, Jeanette will be “pulling out all the stops,” and those attending will hear Christmas music in a very special way.
Bryan Carr, well-known for his talent on the trumpet, will be the featured brass player. Bryan received his degree in music education from Mansfield University. He teaches music and is the band director in the Wyalusing Valley School District. Bryan has just been named the principal trumpet player of the Northern Tier Symphony Orchestra, of which he has been a member for two seasons.
The Chancel Choir will perform “How Great Our Joy,” a Christmas Choral Celebration. This cantata, a collaborative work by Lloyd Larson and Douglas E. Wagner, presents the Christmas message in a fresh and powerful blending of familiar carols with new texts and tunes.
The youth choir will open with the Austrian carol, “Stille, Stille, Stille.” Soloist Courtney Gehman will perform “O Holy Night.” The traditional candlelighting ceremony and singing of “Silent Night” and “Joy to the World” will complete the evening.
Please join us for this early evening candlelight service that allows you to experience the Christmas Story anew before the hustle and bustle of festivities with family and friends begin.
