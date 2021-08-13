OWEGO – Tioga County Allies in Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP) Coalition is inviting Tioga County residents and businesses to join us on Aug. 19 for our annual Overdose Awareness Vigil. The theme of this year’s vigil is “A River in the Desert.”
This event will take place Thursday, Aug. 19 at the Owego Courthouse gazebo at 7 p.m. A rain location is set for the First Presbyterian Union Church in Owego, 111 Temple St., Owego. A final decision on where the vigil will be held will be made the day of the event.
Join us during this vigil as we hold space for those whose lives are deeply affected by substance misuse, as well as for all who’ve lost loved ones to overdose. All are invited and welcome. If you plan to sit during this event, please bring your own lawn chair. A program, candles and resources will be available, free of charge, for those who attend.
For more information or any questions, contact amikeska@casa-trinity.org.
