Datebooks
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held Thursday, Dec. 5 from 4-5:30 p.m. at Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. All are welcome.
TOWANDA AREA SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will meet Thursday, Dec. 5 at noon in Ferguson Hall of the Wysox Presbyterian Church for their Christmas Banquet. Members are reminded to bring the dish to share that you volunteered for. Members are also reminded to bring their own table service. Andy Boardman will provide musical entertainment.
WAVERLY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB meeting on Dec. 2 has been rescheduled for Monday, Dec. 9 at noon at Beeman’s for their Christmas luncheon. Remember to bring a $10 gift to exchange and donations for the hat and glove collection.
NORTH BARTON GRANGE will hold a Christmas party on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 4-6 p.m. at the Grange, 1363 Ellis Creek Road, Waverly. There will be crafts, games and refreshments. Santa will arrive at 5 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.
WAVERLY FREE LIBRARY will hold its First Sundays program on Sunday, Dec. 8 at noon at the library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Participants of all ages can make holiday crafts. Free and open to the public.
ATHENS SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will hold its Christmas luncheon on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at noon at the Ulster Methodist Church. The church ladies will provide ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables, drink and pies. Linda and Bob Lee will be the entertainment. Call Dick at (570) 888-3088 for your reservation. There will be a collection of canned goods for the food pantry and a collection for the heat program. We welcome new members to our group.
IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP (AA), 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave.
