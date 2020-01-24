Datebooks
BRADFORD COUNTY LIBRARY will close early on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 1 p.m. for a special event.
VALLEY CHORUS OPEN REHEARSAL for the spring concert will be held Monday, Jan. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the Waverly High School music room. Cost is $10 to join and music will be available. New members welcome. Membership dues are $10 for adults and $5 for students ages 15-18. For questions, call (607) 343-9977.
IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP (AA), 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave.
GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS meets Friday evenings from 7-8 p.m. at Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave. Use side entrance – down the stairs and to the right. This is an open meeting.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS has a toll-free hotline for help. Local residents can call 1 (800) 233-3840.
SAVE OUR SANITY (AL-ANON), 7 p.m. Fridays, Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly.
VALLEY NA GROUP (NA) meets Fridays at 7 p.m. at 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre (Sayre Christian Church).
FRIDAY FELLOWSHIP GROUP (AA) meets Fridays at 7 p.m. at 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre (Sayre Christian Church basement).
BEGINNERS MEETING (AA) meets Saturdays from 6:50-7:50 p.m. at the Red Door Cafe, 359 Broad St., Waverly.
VALLEY GROUP AA (SPEAKER), 8 p.m. on Sundays, at the Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Open meeting.
SUNDAY MORNING CAFE MEETING (AA), Sundays at 10 a.m., 359 Broad St., Waverly, at the Red Door Cafe.
