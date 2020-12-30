OWEGO – Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County will be holding “PS...It Works!,” a virtual parenting skills workshop series. The classes will be held via Zoom video conferencing.

There is no cost to participate. Sessions will be held Tuesdays from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Jan. 5-Feb. 23.

The series is open to all parents and caregivers of children between the ages of 2 and 18. Learn and practice five essential communication skills to strengthen your parenting in this eight-week virtual series.

Please register by Jan. 4 by contacting Joan Shultz at Jes49@cornell.edu or call (607) 687-4020.

