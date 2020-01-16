Datebooks
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL will be held Thursday, Jan. 16 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at St. James Church, 503 Clark St., Waverly. Meal includes chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, green beans and fruit cocktail. All are welcome.
VALLEY FIREFIGHTERS MEETING will be held Thursday, Jan. 16 at the Wheelock Fire Station in Milltown at 7:30 p.m.
WAVERLY SCHOOL RETIREES will meet for lunch on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 11:30 a.m. at Tomasso’s Restaurant. All past employees (and guest) are welcome.
TOWANDA AREA SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will meet Thursday, Jan. 16 at noon in Ferguson Hall of the Wysox Presbyterian Church. Please bring a dish to share and own table service. A memorial service for past members Tom Elliott, Dorothy Baker, Ella Mae Lundy and Alice Ward will be held. Family members/friends of the deceased are cordially invited.
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL AND FREE CLOTHING GIVEAWAY will be held Friday, Jan. 17 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church, Wilawana Road, Sayre. Held the third Friday of each month.
IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP (AA), 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave.
GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS meets Friday evenings from 7-8 p.m. at Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave. Use side entrance – down the stairs and to the right. This is an open meeting.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS has a toll-free hotline for help. Local residents can call 1 (800) 233-3840.
