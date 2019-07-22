TOWANDA – What would you do to get the lead in the play?
Come to the Winding River Players’ annual community musical at the Keystone Theatre on Friday, Aug. 2 and Saturday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. and see. There will be a matinee on Sunday, Aug. 4 at 2 p.m. The show this year will be the award-winning “Ruthless: The Musical!” by Joel Paley and Marvin Laird, produced by special arrangement with Samuel French.
“Ruthless! The Musical” spoofs Broadway musicals, like “Gypsy” and “Mame,” and movies such as “The Bad Seed” and “All About Eve.” It is comedic with powerful songs. When it first premiered in the ‘90s, the understudies for Tina and Louise were Natalie Portman and Britney Spears. So, this cast is following in some pretty famous footsteps.
The wonderful cast members for WRP’s production are Karen Ballard, Cathy Russo, Clara Glantz, Katie Phykitt, Ryan Canavan, Bella Russo, Anna Glantz, Emily Canavan, and Kacey Lewis. Bethany McEwen is understudying the roles of Tina and Louise. Katie Repogle is the accompanist.
Tickets are available online at www.bradfordcountymovies.com or at the door prior to each showtime.
Come and enjoy the dazzling performances and have a laugh while you’re at it!
