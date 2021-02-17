OWEGO – Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County has announced that an eight-week virtual parenting skills workshop series, “PS...It Works!” will be held.
Classes will be held via Zoom video conferencing. There is no cost top attend. Sessions will be held Mondays from 2-4 p.m., March 1-April 19.
The series is open to all parents and caregivers of children ages 2-18. Learn and practice five essential communication skills to strengthen your parenting.
Please register before Feb. 26 by contacting Joan Shultz at Jes49@cornell.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.