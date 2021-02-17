OWEGO – Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County has announced that an eight-week virtual parenting skills workshop series, “PS...It Works!” will be held.

Classes will be held via Zoom video conferencing. There is no cost top attend. Sessions will be held Mondays from 2-4 p.m., March 1-April 19.

The series is open to all parents and caregivers of children ages 2-18. Learn and practice five essential communication skills to strengthen your parenting.

Please register before Feb. 26 by contacting Joan Shultz at Jes49@cornell.edu.

