CORNING – SUNY Corning Community College has announced its fall 2020 president’s list. To be eligible for the president’s list for a given semester, students must meet all the following criteria: matriculated to an academic program; a semester GPA of 3.75 or higher; 12 or more hours of earned credit (equivalent credit hours are not included); no grade lower than C; and no I or N grades.

Part-time students will be considered for president’s list in a semester in which they have earned at least six credit hours of course work during the semester in accordance with the above requirements.

Local students on the president’s list are: Emily Canavan and Hannah Forbes of Athens; Luke Jelliff of Columbia Cross Roads; Jeffrey Freeman of Gillett; Laurie Presher and Meisi Williams of Lockwood; Aaron Lane of Milan; Brooke Cheney of Nichols; Gaber Alsayed, Bonnie Bailey, Kelsey Dibble, Joshua Lynch and Tricia Wilkinson of Sayre; Zachary Lockwood, Krystal Berry-Orshal, Carrie Clover, Xylina Cuevas, Sheila Kelley, Megan Luther, Kendra Park, Joshua Paul, Donald Pond IV, Brittany Roberts and Amiah Shoultes of Waverly; and Cole Marks of Wellsburg.

