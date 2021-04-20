CORNING – SUNY Corning Community College has announced its fall 2020 president’s list. To be eligible for the president’s list for a given semester, students must meet all the following criteria: matriculated to an academic program; a semester GPA of 3.75 or higher; 12 or more hours of earned credit (equivalent credit hours are not included); no grade lower than C; and no I or N grades.
Part-time students will be considered for president’s list in a semester in which they have earned at least six credit hours of course work during the semester in accordance with the above requirements.
Local students on the president’s list are: Emily Canavan and Hannah Forbes of Athens; Luke Jelliff of Columbia Cross Roads; Jeffrey Freeman of Gillett; Laurie Presher and Meisi Williams of Lockwood; Aaron Lane of Milan; Brooke Cheney of Nichols; Gaber Alsayed, Bonnie Bailey, Kelsey Dibble, Joshua Lynch and Tricia Wilkinson of Sayre; Zachary Lockwood, Krystal Berry-Orshal, Carrie Clover, Xylina Cuevas, Sheila Kelley, Megan Luther, Kendra Park, Joshua Paul, Donald Pond IV, Brittany Roberts and Amiah Shoultes of Waverly; and Cole Marks of Wellsburg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.