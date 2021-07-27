FREE CLOTHING CLOSET DAY will be held Tuesday, July 27 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4981 Wilawana Road, Sayre. Free clothing, shoes and miscellaneous items.

FREE POP UP FOOD PANTRY will be held Wednesday, July 28 from 11 a.m.-gone, Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4981 Wilawana Road, Sayre. Through Child Hunger Outreach Partners (CHOP).

FREE FRESH PRODUCE POP UP PANTRY will be held Wednesday, July 28 from noon-2 p.m., Rise and Shine Community Center, 411 S. Main St., Athens. Multiple family pick up is allowed. No restrictions.

