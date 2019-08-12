Athens:
Wine and Dine + a Brew or Two is here! This Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 5-8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at the library and museum or from any trustee for $20 up until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, or $30 at the gate.
We will be hosting Damiani Wine Cellars, Staggering Unicorn Winery, Bluestone Brewing Co., Diversion Brewing Co., and Lanes Beverage. We will also host several local eateries including but not limited to: Applebee’s, Kurt’s Making Whoopie, Mad Hatter’s Cafe, Mastracchio Bakery, Parrish Family Deli, Nutrition Group, Beeman’s Family Restaurant, BriMarie Inn & Restaurant, ULike Chinese Restaurant, and Yanuzzi’s Italian Restaurant. We would like to thank all of our local donors and benefactors who make Wine and Dine happen and ensure its success!
Our silent and Chinese auctions are filled with amazing items! Be sure to come ready to support your library and museum and go home with some amazing treasures.
Here are the programs and announcements we have coming up this week at the Spalding Memorial Library:
• Tuesday, Aug. 13:
From 6:30-8 p.m.: The Threads Group will meet to share their hand craft projects. This group is always open to new members of any age who are wishing to share their work or learn a new skill.
• Wednesday, Aug. 14:
From 5-8 p.m.: Wine and Dine+ a Brew or Two!
• Friday, Aug. 16:
At 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.: Story time and toddler time is about “Back to School!” No registration required for these FREE programs.
Did you know we have a newsbank database? That means you have FREE online access to The Daily and Sunday Review online with your Spalding Memorial Library card. To access this service, you visit our website, www.spaldinglibrary.org, click on the online resources tab, then click on The Daily and Sunday Review icon. This will direct you to a screen asking for your library card number. Let us know if you have any questions about this service by calling or stopping in.
Our hours are Monday through Thursday from 12-8 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (July and August). Like us on Facebook to follow our events, peruse our catalog and use our online databases at www.spaldinglibrary.org and please call us with any questions at (570) 888-7117. We hope to see you soon for your reading, research and entertainment needs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.