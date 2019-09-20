STANDING STONE – The Gardner Sisters – Yvonne Robinson and Jeannie D’Amico – will provide the special music at the Standing Stone United with Christ Church in Standing Stone this Sunday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m.
Their music is filled with inspiration as they love to sing. They enjoy music for its message of hope, salvation, and its pleasant harmonies. It is their hope that they can bring God’s message to people in the form of worshipping Christ through music.
Faith Jaynes is organist, Carol O’Brien is pianist, and the Rev. Terry Parks is the speaker. Come and enjoy a wonderful evening together worshipping Christ through music.
At Wysox, at the Route 187/Route 6 intersection, take Route 6 east toward Wyalusing. Go 2.4 miles and take a right on River Road (down along the Susquehanna River). The church is 2 miles on the left. If you are traveling west on Route 6 from the Wyalusing area, in Rummerfield you will make a left-hand turn on River Road and the church is approximately 2.7 miles on the right.
Services are held every Sunday evening at 6 p.m.
