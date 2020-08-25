TOWANDA — The United Way will kick off its 2021 campaign on Wednesday, Sept. 23 from noon to 1 p.m. at the park pavilion at Tom Fairchild Park under the Memorial Bridge, Towanda.
Those in attendance will receive an individually prepackaged lunch courtesy of campaign sponsors Global Tungsten & Powders (GTP) and Tuscarora Wayne Insurance Company.
The event will feature 2021 campaign news and stories. A unique and safe new drive through option will also be available at this event if interested in picking up campaign materials.
