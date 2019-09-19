Datebooks
VALLEY SENIOR CENTER will hold a pancake breakfast fundraiser on Thursday, Sept. 19 from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Valley Senior Center, 118 S. Main St., Athens. With pancakes, sausage, eggs, coffee and orange juice. Proceeds benefit activities of the Valley Active Living Center.
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held Thursday, Sept. 19 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at James Church, 503 Clark St., Waverly. Meal includes baked ziti, tossed salad, Italian bread and dessert.
WAVERLY SCHOOL RETIREES will meet for lunch on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 11:30 a.m. at Tomasso’s Restaurant. Anyone (and your guest) who retired from or worked for Waverly schools is welcome.
TOWANDA AREA SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will meet Thursday, Sept. 19 at noon in Ferguson Hall of the Wysox Presbyterian Church. Bud Smiley and Wendy Johnson will furnish musical entertaiment. All area seniors/retirees of Bradford and Sullivan counties are invited to attend. Please bring a dish to share and your own table service.
INTERMEDIATE SPANISH CONVERSATIONAL GROUP meets every Thursday from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Waverly Free Library. Membership is free. For more information or help in assessing your skill level qualifications for membership, please contact Jill Worthington at porigow@epix.net or Angie Hollenback at angie.hollenback@gmail.com.
BRADFORD COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY will present the program “Coal Mining in Northeastern Pennsylvania: Its History and Methods” on Friday, Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. at the Bradford County Historical Society, 109 Pine St., Towanda. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. No admission charge, but donations are appreciated. To reserve a seat, call (570) 265-2240 or email info@bradfordhistory.com.
SAYRE FARMERS MARKET is held Fridays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Each Friday through mid-October. For more information, contact the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce at (607) 249-6192 or email gvcc@pennyorkvalley.com.
12&12 STUDY GROUP (AA), 8 p.m. Thursdays, Methodist Church, Second Street, Ulster.
CLEAN & CRAZY (NA) meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Cafe, 359 Broad St., Waverly. Use side entrance.
