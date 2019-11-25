Datebooks
BOARD OF TRUSTEES, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will hold a workshop meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.
CAREGIVERS’ SUPPORT GROUP, sponsored by the Law Office of Leslie Wizelman and the B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, meets at noon on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at The Wellness Room, 3rd Floor of the Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital Personal Care Home in Towanda. Anyone taking care of a family member or loved one, be it at home or as a resident of a long-term care facility, are welcome. For information, call Kathy Morrison at the Law Office of Leslie Wizelman at (570) 746-3844, or Carol Dieffenbach at the Area Agency on Aging at (570) 265-6121. Our next meeting will be on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
COMMUNITY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP meets the last Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 117 Main St., Owego, in the Fellowship Hall. Light refreshments provided. Building is handicapped accessible with elevator. Parking is available in church parking lot on Liberty Street. All are welcome.
SONS OF THUNDER chapter of the Christian Motorcyclists Association will meet Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the Athens Township Building, 45 Herrick Ave., Sayre. All are welcome.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH will be held Tuesday, Nov. 26 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic is “The Coming of Jesus,” presented by Kamie Hoey. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building; parking available at back of the school.
GUITAR CLUB at the Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre, meets every Monday from 6:15-7:45 p.m. All levels of experience are always welcome, as well as other stringed instruments and voices. Children are welcome with adult supervision. The Guitar Club format is learning music by playing (and singing) together. A parking lot is available across from the church on S. Keystone Ave. Enter at side entrance on Lincoln Street. Call (570) 888-2683 for more information.
