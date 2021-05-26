Bean
Born to Brittney and Kyle Bean of Chemung, N.Y., a daughter, Isabella Victoria, on May 25, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Updated: May 26, 2021 @ 11:03 am
