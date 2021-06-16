OWEGO – As local farmers’ markets open for the season, Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s WIC program is connecting families to farm fresh produce this summer.
WIC Farmers’ Market coupon booklets are available by curbside pickup at the Tioga Opportunities, Inc. WIC Office, 110 Central Ave., Owego. The office is open on Mondays from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Fridays from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Enrolled WIC participants ages 6 months and older are eligible to receive coupons. Booklets are available on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last. WIC participants are encouraged to call in advance to schedule their curbside pick-up.
This annual program puts coupons into the hands of eligible WIC participants that can be used at area farmers’ markets to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, coupon booklets are also available to be mailed directly to your home. For more information on this option or to schedule curbside pick-up, please call (607) 687-3147. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.