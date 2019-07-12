Harold Ray Trexler, 96, of Sayre, Pa., was called to his heavenly home by his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Towanda Skilled Nursing Unit, Towanda, Pa.
He was born on July 6, 1923 in Detroit, Mich., the son of the late Eghert and Emma Coleman Trexler.
Harold was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during WWII. His profession as a skilled carpenter reflected into his personal life as well. Harold built two of his homes without any blueprints, one in Waterford, Mich., and the other in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. He had an answer ready when people commented on his homes, “God helped me build these homes.”
A man of deep faith, Harold loved the old hymns and his Bible. He was always willing to share his favorite portions of scripture, especially Psalms 116:15 and Titus 2:13-14. When speaking with people, at some point, his favorite saying would be shared, “Pray for the Rapture.” Harold also loved the outdoors and spent many hours hunting and fishing. He was a member of the North Waverly Chapel, Waverly, N.Y.
Harold is predeceased by his first wife, Nora Elizabeth Trexler, and second wife, Lucy Trexler.
The legacy of his family that survives him are his son and daughter-in-law William Trexler and Carol Baggerly Trexler, daughter Wendy Trexler, grandchildren, Jarius Trexler and Emily Muro Trexler, Micah Trexler and Lauren Stafford Trexler, Calah Trexler Milliman and Jason Milliman, and Cerice Trexler Pearson and David Pearson, great-grandchildren Liam, Quinn, Wyatt, Abbie, Savannah, Alex, Mary, David, Chyann, Tarama, and Zechariah, and sister Charlene Trexler Carrico.
A private family service will be held at a later date. The family is being assisted by Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
In keeping with Harold’s love for the Lord, the family asks that donations be made in his memory to the North Waverly Chapel, 38 NY-34, Waverly, NY 14892 to continue the spreading of the Gospel. As was his hope and the families that all would come to know the Lord according to His Word in Acts 16:31, Romans 3:23, and Ephesians 2:8-9.
For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook, or send condolences, they may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.