WEST BURLINGTON – Learn about the artistry of wildlife taxidermy from Rick Gilliland Jr. at the Bradford County Library on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 6 p.m.
Rick has over 20 years of experience in the field. He will offer some insight and tips for hunters before the season starts. Particularly, how you should process the kill and review the various types of mounts.
Please contact staff member Rebecca Troup-Hodgdon at trouphodgdonr@bradfordco.org or (570) 297-2436 with any questions about this program. The Bradford County Library is located on Route 6, one quarter mile west of the town of Burlington.
This program is free and open to the public.
