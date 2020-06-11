DRYDEN — Tioga Central graduate Stormy Young has graduated from Tompkins-Cortland Community College as a Graduate of Note in Liberal Arts and Sciences.
Young served as a student ambassador all four semesters, and was a part of the Cru movement that launched the spring semester of 2019. During the Summer of 2019, Young was invited to serve as student representative on an Institutional Search Committee during the time the college was in search of a new Mental Health Counselor.
She also was an active member of the Student Government Association, Faculty Student Association, and the Residence Hall Association for a short period of time and was active in the Mobile Food Drive.
After a short break, Young is looking to pursue radiology or sonography.
