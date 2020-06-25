TOWANDA — On Thursday June 18, 22 Towanda Senior Citizen’s Club members and one guest, Gladys Johnston, met at Jones’ Diner for a “coming-out” luncheon.
Members were excited to see one another and one member stated that “it’s good to see people again.”
Members were greeted by server Tracy, who took the orders off a prearranged menu. Choices of ham and bean or potato soup along with a BLT or a grilled cheese sandwich were made and apple crisp was served for dessert. Everyone enjoyed the delicious meal and being together again.
After all the orders were taken, President Bob Whipple welcomed everyone and led the group in the flag salute and then offered the blessing before the meal was served.
Following the luncheon, President Whipple conducted a short informal meeting. He asked Tom House to relay what had been discussed, which is a picnic at the Wysox Boat Launch pavilion by the river, Thursday July 16 at noon. Hot dogs, rolls and condiments will be provided, and members are asked to bring a dish to share.
There is no meeting on Thursday July 1 due to folks having plans for the fourth of July holiday.
However, it was also discussed to resume meetings back at the Wysox Presbyterian Church Thursday August 6.
President Whipple caught up on members having birthdays and anniversaries during the COVID-19 quarantine. There were no birthdays in April, however, a 64 year anniversary was celebrated by Tom and Marie House. Those members having May birthdays were Roselyn Jarvis (3) and Ken Shaner (19). Celebrating May anniversaries were Janet and George Smith (68 years) and Anita and Bob Whipple (57 years). Members celebrating June birthdays were Bill Wall (5), Ken King (12), Tom House (19), Janet Smith (20) and Rick Webster (20). Celebrating a June anniversary of 54 years are Marguerite and Ken Shaner. Following all the announcements “Happy Birthday” and “Happy Anniversary” were sung to those members having had special days.
President Whipple read a joke about a man, a policeman, his wife and his truck which created loud laughter.
Marge Benjamin gave an update report on her daughter who is having health issues and needs our prayers.
Sally Garris reminded seniors about obtaining a car registration for $10, which is based on your income. For more information contact Tina Pickett’s office.
The next scheduled meeting is the picnic at noon Thursday July 16 at the Wysox Boat Launch.
