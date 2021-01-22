Cain/Smith

Born to Kiara Cain and Casey Smith of LeRaysville, a son, Connor Harry, on Jan. 1, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Bidlack

Born to Beth and Jarrett Bidlack of Ulster, a daughter, Molly James, on Jan. 4, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Mallory

Born to Caitlyn Mallory of Wyalusing, a daughter, Wrenley Rae, on Jan. 8, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Roe/Shaffer

Born to Madison Roe and Zackery Shaffer of Laceyville, a daughter, Kinleigh Alice, on Jan. 10, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Frisbie/Perry

Born to Audri Frisbie and Dylan Perry of Waverly, N.Y., a daughter, Nellie Quinn, on Jan. 11, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Laudenslager/Tunnicliff

Born to Samantha Laudenslager and Jesse Tunnicliff of Columbia Cross Roads, a daughter, Jaelyn, on Jan. 11, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

