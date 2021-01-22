Sayre, PA (18840)

Today

Rain showers this morning changing to mixed rain and snow during the afternoon hours. High 36F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%..

Tonight

Scattered snow flurries and snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.