Cain/Smith
Born to Kiara Cain and Casey Smith of LeRaysville, a son, Connor Harry, on Jan. 1, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Bidlack
Born to Beth and Jarrett Bidlack of Ulster, a daughter, Molly James, on Jan. 4, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Mallory
Born to Caitlyn Mallory of Wyalusing, a daughter, Wrenley Rae, on Jan. 8, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Roe/Shaffer
Born to Madison Roe and Zackery Shaffer of Laceyville, a daughter, Kinleigh Alice, on Jan. 10, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Frisbie/Perry
Born to Audri Frisbie and Dylan Perry of Waverly, N.Y., a daughter, Nellie Quinn, on Jan. 11, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Laudenslager/Tunnicliff
Born to Samantha Laudenslager and Jesse Tunnicliff of Columbia Cross Roads, a daughter, Jaelyn, on Jan. 11, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
