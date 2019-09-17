Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. recently recognized Foster Grandparents at its kickoff inservice day. Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. partners with the Foster Grandparent Program, directed by the Area Agency on Aging, to have foster grandparents in early childhood education classrooms. This partnership began in 2000 and continues to flourish today. The Foster Grandparent Program provides a way for volunteers age 55 and over to stay active by serving children and youth in their communities.
In the Bradford-Tioga Head Start classrooms, Foster Grandparents are role models, mentors, and friends to children in every classroom. They are assigned to work with children who can use a little extra help and provide one-on-one tutoring; however, they are really a “grandparent” to all of the children in the classroom.
To become a Foster Grandparent, all you need is the ability to give the kind of comfort and love that sets a child on the path toward a successful future. If you’re 55 or older and want to share your experience and compassion, you have what it takes to be a Foster Grandparent. To obtain more information on how to become a Foster Grandparent, call the Foster Grandparent Program at the Area Agency on Aging at 1 (800) 982-4346.
