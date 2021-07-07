TOWANDA – From African masks to paper mâché to water lilies, it seems we’ve done it all. In the last year, Bradford County Regional Arts Council has distributed over 1,200 Art Again kits to youths throughout our region and provided almost 2,000 hours of art activity, and we’re not stopping there. In the upcoming months, youths will learn about various artists including Salvador Dali, Vincent Van Gogh, and Pablo Picasso with projects inspired by the artist’s body of work.
Art Again is a pandemic-response program aimed to continue to offer arts education and programming in a remote way. Each month with the help of volunteers, BCRAC distributes 100 individually packaged art kits to youths throughout the region. Kits are made using recycled and donated materials. With these kits, youths learn about a famous artist, art movement, or art technique, and are provided with directions and materials to complete an art project.
Art Again is made possible with grant funding from Tioga Downs, United Way of Bradford County, Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, Sheetz, and Walmart. Further support for this program includes Children’s Hunger Outreach Partners, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Twin Tiers, AmeriCorps Seniors Foster Grandparent Program, and community volunteers Kara Bird, Daneal Martin and Hannah Ryck.
If you are interested in donating materials, volunteering, or sponsoring an Art Again kit, please contact Renae at ntpaie@bcrac.org or by phone at (570) 268-2787.
The BCRAC, established in 1976, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building and supporting a thriving regional arts community by advocating for the Arts, cultivating quality arts programming and preserving Bradford County’s historic theatres as venues for performances, community events, and movies. For more information, visit BCRAC online at www.bcrac.org or www.facebook.com/BCRAC.
