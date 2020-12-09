ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will meet Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 4 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.

TAKEOUT FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held Thursday, Dec. 10 from 4-6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A delicious takeout only dinner of meatball sub will be available from the Athens Rotary. Pick up is from the parking lot. Please stay in your vehicle.

”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open Thursday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. I.D. is required for all clients. Please note: distribution will be from our large parking lot. Please don’t get out of your vehicle.

