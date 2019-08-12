Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. has been awarded funding by the Pennsylvania Department of Education Office of Child Development and Early Learning to open a Head Start classroom in the Northeast Bradford Elementary School. This classroom will provide services to children and families who live in the Northeast Bradford area and is expected to open on Oct. 1. This classroom is in addition to the classroom located in Rome.
Northeast Bradford Administrators have been working with Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. Executive Director Jody Thomas and Assistant Director Wendy Swingle to make this project come to fruition.
“Collaborating with Head Start will surely have a positive impact on the children of our community,” said Bill Clark, superintendent of Northeast Bradford School District.
Scott Webster, principal of Northeast Bradford Elementary, said, “I am so excited to get this going and have your (Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc.) children in our building.”
Jody Thomas, executive director of Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc., recognizes the effort that it takes by all parties to get a project like this off the ground.
She said, “It takes much intentional thinking and planning to open a new classroom; we appreciate the dedication of Mr. Webster, principal, and Mr. Clark, superintendent, to make this all come together.”
Upon enrollment, children will be screened in the areas of hearing, vision, development, speech and language; if the screening outcomes indicate any concerns, staff will help parents seek further evaluation for their child. Head Start provides education, nutrition, and health services to children, including children with special needs, ages 3 to 5 whose families meet federal guidelines.
Parents are offered support with family services and setting goals for their family. Children receive breakfast and lunch, get ready for kindergarten – all at no cost! Children will attend the classroom 5 3/4 hours each day Monday through Friday for 180 days each year. Staff, comprised of a teacher (Bachelor’s Degree and certified), teacher aide, classroom aide/bus monitor, and family advocate, will provide the services to 17 children. Transportation will be provided as well.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. provides services to children and their families in 19 classrooms and in addition, provides Early Head Start services to newborns up to the age of 3 years old and pregnant women; this program is called home-based, as staff visit families each week in their home.
To find out more information on how to apply for your child to be enrolled in the Northeast Bradford Head Start classroom located at the Northeast Bradford Elementary School, contact Shelli O’Conner at (570) 746-1807 or Caitlyn Jackson at (570) 638-1400, ext. 106.
