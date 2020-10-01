BRADFORD COUNTY — For every neighbor, friend, and parent receiving in-home supportive care services through B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging (B/S/S/T AAA), there’s a gracious community donor. As a nonprofit 501c3 organization, B/S/S/T AAA relies on donations and fundraising efforts to provide services such as Meals on Wheels to residents of Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Tioga Counties.
The agency has held an annual Lottery Calendar fundraiser for several years, but officials say this year they will be shifting focus in order to reduce risks posed by COVID-19. “The support we have received year after year is astounding; we’re so humbled by it. Every day we see the lives changed by the generosity of our benefactors, so we can’t say ‘thank you’ enough.” The agency plans on resuming normal fundraising activities in the future, and assures that in-home and community-based services will not be impacted due to the hiatus.
For more information on Area Agency on Aging services please call 1-800-982-4346. Donations are gratefully accepted and can be mailed to B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. at 220 Main Street, Unit 2, Towanda, PA 18848.
The B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging; the United Way of Bradford County; the Lycoming County United Way serving Wellsboro and southern Tioga County; and the United Way of Susquehanna County. For additional information on Area Agency on Aging services, please call 1-800-982-4346.
