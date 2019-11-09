Datebooks
LT. ASA STEVENS CHAPTER OF THE DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION will meet Saturday, Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. in the basement of the Christ Episcopal Church, 1 Main St., Towanda. All ladies who are working on their ancestry to become members are more than welcome to attend our meeting.
GUTHRIE POST-CONCUSSION SUPPORT GROUP will meet Sunday, Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. in the 4 Blue Conference Room, located on the fourth floor of Guthrie Medical Group in Sayre. Steven Hicks, MS, LAT, ATC, Guthrie Sports Medicine and Athletic Trainer at Athens Area High School, will be guest speaker. Support group is free and open to all. For more information, contact Hicks at Steven.Hicks@guthrie.org or visit the group’s Facebook page, Twin Tiers Sports Post-Concussion Support Group.
BRADFORD COUNTY LIBRARY will be closed Monday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.
SPALDING MEMORIAL LIBRARY in Athens will be closed Monday, Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day.
BRADFORD COUNTY LIBRARY will be closed Monday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.
CAREGIVERS’ SUPPORT GROUP, sponsored by the Law Office of Leslie Wizelman and the B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, meets at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at The Wellness Room, 3rd Floor of the Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital Personal Care Home in Towanda. Anyone taking care of a family member or loved one, be it at home or as a resident of a long-term care facility, are welcome. For information, call Kathy Morrison at the Law Office of Leslie Wizelman at (570) 746-3844, or Carol Dieffenbach at the Area Agency on Aging at (570) 265-6121. Our next meeting will be on Tuesday, Nov. 12.
PA CAREERLINK BRADFORD/SULLIVAN COUNTIES will be closed Monday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day. The office will reopen at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12.
BOARD OF SEWER COMMISSIONERS, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will meet Monday, Nov. 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.
VALLEY BUSINESS WOMEN’S NETWORK will meet Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. at Grace Chinese Buffet on Elmira Street, Athens Township. This month’s speaker will be Sharon Hildebrant, Sayre elementary school teacher and founder of the “Just a Penny” Project. The meeting is open to the public. Call (570) 731-0553 to reserve a spot for for more information. Members are reminded to bring their raffle baskets to the meeting.
ATHENS SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will hold its Thanksgiving luncheon on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at noon at the Airport Seniors Center Community Hall, Sayre. Serving complete turkey dinner and pies; coffee will be provided. Please bring own table service and drink. Call Dick at (570) 888-3088 for reservations.
GUITAR CLUB at the Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre, meets every Monday from 6:15-7:45 p.m. All levels of experience are always welcome, as well as other stringed instruments and voices. Children are welcome with adult supervision. The Guitar Club format is learning music by playing (and singing) together. A parking lot is available across from the church on S. Keystone Ave. Enter at side entrance on Lincoln Street. Call (570) 888-2683 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.