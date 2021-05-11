North Central Sight Services, Inc. is a company based in Williamsport PA that supports and assists individuals who are blind or visually impaired to maximize their quality of life through employment. They also provide vision education and screenings to children and adults. In previous years, they have partnered with Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. (BTHS) to provide screening services to children enrolled in the program. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency has not been able to deliver hands-on services.
In an effort to continue to support BTHS’s Early Head Start program, North Central Sight Services created educational kits. These kits, which were developed according to three age groups – birth to one year; one year to two years; and two years to three years of age. The kits include teething rings, art supplies such as large crayons, paper, scissors and glue and flash cards and were assembled to support parent child engagement and learning. They are expected to be delivered to children enrolled in the Early Head Start program by June.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is a program that offers state and federally funded programs for pregnant mothers, families and their children, newborn up to the age of 5; this includes Early Head Start, Head Start, and Pre-K Counts services. Its mission “… To provide exceptional, educational opportunities and high quality, supportive services which empower children and families to grow and thrive.” For more information call 570-638-1400, visit www.bradfordtiogahs.org or find us on Facebook.
