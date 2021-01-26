SCRANTON, Pa. – Angela R. Hudock of Sayre was among more than 1,800 students named to The University of Scranton’s dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester.

The dean’s list recognizes students for academic excellence. A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester to make the dean’s list.

Hudock is a sophomore biochemistry, cell, molecular biology major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences.

