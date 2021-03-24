Student tray art
Buy Now

Pictured from left to right are students Ella, Lauren, Thomas, and Emma holding their art that will be scanned and placed on patient meal tray covers over the next month at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.

 Photo provided

SAYRE – Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital has partnered with local schools to provide an artistic touch to patients’ meals.

Students from Athens Area School District and Towanda Area School District in grades K-8 have designed holiday-themed artwork to appear on patient meal trays throughout 2021 to coincide with each major holiday. The artwork, along with their name, age, and school, will appear on the trays.

Elizabeth Ellis, Athens Area School District Elementary art teacher, said, “Our participating students have been so excited to know that their artwork is making a difference in the life of someone struggling with illness. We at Athens are glad to be a part of helping patients feel a little more comfortable in their time of struggle.”

Load comments