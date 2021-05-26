WINDHAM CENTER COMMUNITY CHURCH invites everyone to a Bible Study. The study, “Why I Believe,” by Chip Ingram, is for those who would like to strengthen their faith or learn why we believe. It is held Wednesday nights at 6:30 p.m. at the church, located at 35 Church Lane, Rome. For questions, call Pastor Jeff at (570) 423-0023.

DRIVE THRU COMMUNITY SUPPER will be held Thursday, May 27 from 4-5 p.m. at the Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre. The meal will be chicken, veggies and desserts. For more information, call (570) 888-2270.

IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP OF A.A. meets Monday through Saturday at 8 a.m. in the Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre.

PRIMARY PURPOSE GROUP OF A.A. meets Monday through Saturday at noon at the Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS has a 24-hour hotline, seven days a week. Is drinking causing problems in your life? We can help. Call toll-free at (607) 249-4276.

Load comments